Djoos (COVID-19 protocols) has joined the Red Wings for practice Tuesday.
Djoos has been absent due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols since he was claimed by Detroit on Jan. 9, but he's evidently cleared them and can now begin getting up to speed with his new team. It's safe to assume he won't play Tuesday against Columbus, but he could make his Red Wings debut as soon as Friday against Chicago.
