Djoos missed the past two games as a healthy scratch.

The Red Wings were shut out at home against the Stars last Saturday, and it was the same outcome facing the Predators in Nashville on Tuesday when the Original Six club played seven defensemen. Perhaps Djoos -- who has two goals and four assists through 27 games -- would have made a difference from an offensive standpoint, but then again, he was only averaging 9:04 of ice time in two games leading up to his pair of absences from the lineup. Check his status ahead of Thursday's grudge match with the Preds.