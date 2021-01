The Red Wings claimed Djoos off waivers Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Djoos has plenty of NHL experience, having appeared in 121 top-level games over the past three campaigns, so he should, at a minimum, be able to find a spot on the Red Wings' taxi squad. That being said, he likely won't have a regular NHL role in 2020-21, so virtual managers won't need to keep tabs on the 26-year-old blueliner.