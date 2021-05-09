Djoos registered a power-play assist Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Djoos returned from a 12-game absence and made a splash in Detroit's season finale. The Swedish defenseman performed well offensively when given the chance, as Djoos supplied two goals and nine assists in 36 games, though his campaign was interrupted by COVID-19 protocols and several instances of being a healthy scratch. Djoos will be a restricted free agent this summer.