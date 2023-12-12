Fischer recorded an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Fischer helped out on Daniel Sprong's goal in the first period. Those two forwards worked with Robby Fabbri on the third line in the Red Wings' new-look bottom six, while the team's three call-ups from Monday all played on the fourth line. Fischer has two points over his last five games, but he may benefit from more ice time in the short term. He's at seven points, 32 shots on net, 31 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 26 appearances.