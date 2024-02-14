Fischer posted an assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Oilers.

Fischer has helpers in back-to-back games coming out of the All-Star break after posting just one assist across his previous 14 contests. The 26-year-old continues to bring a physical presence in the bottom six, but his scoring contributions are often limited. He's at 11 points, 56 shots on net, 64 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 49 outings overall.