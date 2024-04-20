Fischer completed his debut campaign with the Red Wings, adding five goals, 14 assists and 138 hits through 79 games. He was neutral in the plus-minus category.

Despite a bottom-six role, Fischer has proven that he's capable of providing a decent amount of offense, but his production screeched to a halt at a time that the Red Wings were desperate in their attempts to clinch a playoff berth. Fischer was held without a point for the final 12 games, failing to provide ancillary scoring for the Original Six club that indeed failed to make its way into the postseason. This very well could end up being a "one-and-done" stint for Fischer in the Motor City, as the physical winger is a pending unrestricted free agent.