Fischer surfaced with a shorthanded goal in Saturay's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Fischer poked the puck into the cage after goalie Jake Allen lost track of it on the heels of a Michael Rasmussen breakaway attempt. The Chicago native is up to two goals and four assists through 22 games. However, the Wings aren't asking much of Fischer in his debut season with the Original Six club; he's averaging 11 minutes of ice time, including 0:32 on the penalty kill, as a fourth-line forward.