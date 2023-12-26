Fischer (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Fischer was hurt in Saturday's game versus the Devils and will miss at least the next two games, making him eligible to return Sunday versus the Bruins at the earliest. Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik were called up to provide the Red Wings with reinforcements at forward.
