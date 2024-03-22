Fischer supplied a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Fischer has turned up the heat, adding three goals and two assists over the last four games. It's quite the random streak for a checking-line grinder, but the Red Wings will certainly take all they can get as they fight for their first playoff berth in eight years. Fischer has five goals, 14 assists, and a plus-6 rating through 67 contests with this being his debut campaign for Detroit.