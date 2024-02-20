Fischer tacked on an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.
Fischer has four assists in the last five games to easily qualify as a season-best stretch. With two goals, 11 assists and a plus-10 rating through 52 games, the versatile forward seemingly is doing all that is asked of him as a penalty-killing specialist in the bottom six. Following his one-year, $1.125 million deal with the Wings, Fischer could hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent in the summer.
