Fischer (undisclosed) sustained an injury in the second period of Saturday's game versus the Devils.
Fischer collided with teammate Jeff Petry, and both players' nights ended with that accidental run-in. The 26-year-old Fischer should be considered day-to-day for now, though he appeared to get the worst of the collision. If he can't play Wednesday versus the Wild, Austin Czarnik may enter the lineup in a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Collects helper Monday•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Finds twine shorthanded•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Pots first goal of 2023-24•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Not playing Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Questionable for upcoming tilt•