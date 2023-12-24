Fischer (undisclosed) sustained an injury in the second period of Saturday's game versus the Devils.

Fischer collided with teammate Jeff Petry, and both players' nights ended with that accidental run-in. The 26-year-old Fischer should be considered day-to-day for now, though he appeared to get the worst of the collision. If he can't play Wednesday versus the Wild, Austin Czarnik may enter the lineup in a fourth-line role.