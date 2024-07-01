Fischer signed a one-year, $1.125 million contract with the Red Wings on Monday.
Although Fischer tested the unrestricted free agent market, he ended up returning to Detroit. He had five goals, 19 points, 36 PIM and 138 hits across 79 games with the Red Wings in 2023-24. He'll likely serve in a bottom-six capacity next season.
