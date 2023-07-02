Fischer signed a one-year, $1.125 million contract with Detroit on Sunday.
Fischer generated 13 goals, 27 points and 126 hits in 80 games with Arizona last season. He will compete for a fourth-line spot with Detroit during training camp.
