Fischer notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Fischer's stretch pass set up Dylan Larkin for the opening goal. Later in the first period, Fischer left for the locker room, but he was able to return and finish Saturday's game, ending with 10:39 of ice time. He remains in a fourth-line role, so don't expect a lot of offense. For the season, the 27-year-old winger has seven points, 28 shots on net, 80 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 40 appearances.