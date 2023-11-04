Fischer (upper body) won't play Saturday against Boston, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Fisher will miss at least one game after being injured in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Florida. The Red Wings will dress 11 forwards and seven blueliners in Saturday's contest, with Jeff Petry rejoining the lineup.
More News
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Questionable for upcoming tilt•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Slides helper in victory•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Lands with Detroit•
-
Christian Fischer: Not receiving qualifying offer•
-
Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Tallies opening goal•