Fischer scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The 26-year-old winger got credit for Detroit's first goal of the night late in the second period when Michael Rasmussen's point-blank shot on Cayden Primeau caromed into the air, deflecting off Fischer's knuckles and over the goalie's shoulder. The former Coyote had just one helper through his first 11 games as a Red Wing this season, but Fischer's now pocketed a goal and an assist over the last two contests.