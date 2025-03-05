Fischer was placed on waivers by Detroit on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Fischer has a goal, seven points, 11 PIM and 89 hits in 45 appearances with Detroit in 2024-25. Placing him on waivers makes room for Carter Mazur, who the Red Wings are recalling from AHL Grand Rapids.
