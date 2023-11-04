Fischer (upper body) is questionable to suit up in Saturday's home game against the Bruins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Fischer sustained the injury Thursday, which ended up as a 2-0 loss to the Panthers. The Red Wings might recall a forward from AHL Grand Rapids or dress an extra defenseman, but either way, Fischer is off the radar in fantasy leagues given that he's on the fourth line with a single assist representing his point total through 11 contests.