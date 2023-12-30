Fischer (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Sunday against Boston.
Fischer, who has missed the past two games, will probably be back on the fourth line against the Bruins. He has contributed eight points, 35 shots on goal and 39 hits across 33 games this season.
