Fischer (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Rangers, per the NHL media site.
Fischer missed Saturday's game with the injury, but it appears to be a short-term issue. The 26-year-old has just one assist through 11 appearances this season while primarily playing in a fourth-line role.
