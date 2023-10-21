Fischer provided an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
The former Coyotes winger is now with the Red Wings after signing a one-year, $1.125 million contract. Fischer's fantasy value is limited since he's on the fourth line, but the Wings have won four of their first five games, and this trend is starting to draw more attention to all of their regulars.
