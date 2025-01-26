Fischer recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Lightning.
This was Fischer's first point since Dec. 18. The 27-year-old was scratched for nine of the last 18 games, but he's played in six straight due to the absence of Tyler Motte (upper body). Fischer has just five points with 73 hits, 26 shots on net, 11 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 37 outings this season.
