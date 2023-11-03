Fischer is day-to-day with an upper-body injury suffered Thursday versus Florida, according to coach Derek Lalonde.
The 26-year-old winger has only one assist in 11 games this season, his first with the Red Wings after playing parts of seven seasons with the Coyotes. Fischer had seven shots on goal in his first four games, but had only four shots in his last seven contests.
