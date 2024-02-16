Fischer notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Fischer helped out on a J.T. Compher tally in the second period. This was Fischer's third straight game with an assist after he had just one helper in all of January. The 26-year-old is at 12 points, 60 shots on net, 69 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 50 appearances. While he's showing more on offense, he's still limited to a bottom-six role that will make maintaining his scoring rate difficult.