Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Back in tow
Ehn returned to the lineup against the Flames on Thursday, two days after sitting out as a healthy scratch.
Ehn was one of Detroit's best defenders up front as a rookie last year, but he's still searching for his first point this campaign, with a minus-4 rating not helping matters. Adam Erne's upper-body injury cleared the path for Ehn to reenter the lineup against Calgary.
