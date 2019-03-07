Ehn was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Ehn has a chance to play in the evening's game against the Rangers since the Red Wings are saying that Dylan Larkin (back) will be a no-go. The rookie is oriented with the defensive component of the game, as illustrated by the fact that only 36.6 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts have taken place in the attacking zone.