Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Back on NHL roster
Ehn was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis Saturday.
Anthony Mantha is dealing with an illness, thus necessitating Ehn's call-up to the NHL. While Ehn isn't a winger like Mantha, playing down the middle instead, the Wings will likely shuffle the lines around between the entire forward group while stationing Ehn in his usual penalty-killing role. The Swede has two goals and five assists through 44 games as a rookie.
