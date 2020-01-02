Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Barely on the map
Ehn only has one point (a goal) through 29 games this season.
Ehn is occasionally rendered a healthy scratch, though he's been seeing the ice more often of late. The Swede remains a penalty-killing specialist, and the Wings are using him in the defensive zone for 59.3 percent of his shifts at even strength.
