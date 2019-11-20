Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Called up from minors
Ehn was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Ehn is back up with the big club after logging 14 games for the Wings earlier in the year. In those appearances, the center failed to register a point and added a mere seven shots, 21 hits and six blocks. Whether Ehn gets into the game versus Columbus on Thursday will depend on the health of Darren Helm (lower body) who was injured in Tuesday's clash with Ottawa.
