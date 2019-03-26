Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Collects shorthanded game-winner
Ehn scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Sharks.
Ehn's tally came in the third period, and it proved pivotal as goals by Evander Kane and Tomas Hertl brought the Sharks within one. Ehn has generated three goals and six assists with 40 shots in 54 games. The defensively responsible forward also has 63 hits, but is likely well under the radar for fantasy purposes.
