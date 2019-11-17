Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Demoted to AHL
Ehn was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids prior to Saturday night's contest in San Jose.
Ehn is pointless in 14 games this season, so perhaps a demotion to the minors will get him going and help Ehn find his game. As of now, the 23-year-old is not deserving of fantasy consideration, even in deeper leagues.
