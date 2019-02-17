Ehn picked up an assist, four hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flyers.

While not a household name, Ehn is playing with a lot of heart and determination in his first NHL season. He is plus-2 on a team with a minus-29 goal differential, and his checking role enables him to primarily focus on disrupting the offensive flow created by the opposition. Still, there is probably very little fantasy interest in Ehn since he has averaged under 10 minutes of ice time (9:48) and requires maximum efficiency in order to sneak his way onto the scoresheet.