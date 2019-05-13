Ehn is projected to start the 2019-20 season with the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Ehn's inclusion on the Opening Night roster this past season proved that offense isn't everything for NHL teams. The fourth-line, penalty-killing specialist only mustered three goals and six assists through 60 NHL contests, but he's capable of playing on the wing or at center, and his shutdown abilities as a forward gives him a leg up on the internal competition.