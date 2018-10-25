Ehn will be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids, according to Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.

The 22-year-old won a spot on the Opening Night roster, with Ehn proving to be a valuable component of the penalty kill. However, the Wings claimed center Jacob De La Rose off waivers (via Montreal), so they'll ask the more experienced centerman to assume fourth-line responsibilities. Ehn's plus-2 rating trumps the two-way output of every other skater in Motown, but he figures to benefit greatly from consistent playing time with the AHL's Griffins. Look for the Swede to be one of the first players called up in case the injury bug pays another visit in the near term.