Ehn registered an assist Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Bruins.

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the contest, Ehn caromed the puck off the boards and past a defender to find Andreas Athanasiou all alone for an empty-net tally. You certainly won't see anyone mistaking Ehn for a fantasy darling, as the penalty-killing specialist has chipped in only three points through 44 games.