Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Garners assist, Wings edge top team
Ehn registered an assist Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Bruins.
With less than 30 seconds remaining in the contest, Ehn caromed the puck off the boards and past a defender to find Andreas Athanasiou all alone for an empty-net tally. You certainly won't see anyone mistaking Ehn for a fantasy darling, as the penalty-killing specialist has chipped in only three points through 44 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.