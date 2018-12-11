Ehn set up defenseman Dennis Cholowski's short-side tally in Monday's 3-1 home win over the Kings.

The Kings had three skaters committed to Ehn as he weaved out of the neutral zone on an odd-man rush, and that caused the visitors to lose sight of Cholowski, who accepted Ehn's pass and went top shelf over the shoulder of Jonathan Quick. Best known as a solid line defender, Ehn only has two points through 16 games, so he can safely be ignored in all fantasy hockey formats.