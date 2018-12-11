Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Garners rare point in victory
Ehn set up defenseman Dennis Cholowski's short-side tally in Monday's 3-1 home win over the Kings.
The Kings had three skaters committed to Ehn as he weaved out of the neutral zone on an odd-man rush, and that caused the visitors to lose sight of Cholowski, who accepted Ehn's pass and went top shelf over the shoulder of Jonathan Quick. Best known as a solid line defender, Ehn only has two points through 16 games, so he can safely be ignored in all fantasy hockey formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...