Ehn scored a goal and had four shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Ehn potted his first goal of the season, scoring the Red Wings' lone goal of the night at 7:39 of the second period. The 23-year-old had entered the night without a single point, and with only nine shots on goal, through his first 22 games of 2019-20.

