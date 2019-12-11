Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Gets first goal of 2019-20
Ehn scored a goal and had four shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.
Ehn potted his first goal of the season, scoring the Red Wings' lone goal of the night at 7:39 of the second period. The 23-year-old had entered the night without a single point, and with only nine shots on goal, through his first 22 games of 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.