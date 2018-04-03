Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Joins AHL Grand Rapids
Ehn was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids from Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Swedish Hockey League has groomed its fair share of NHL players over time, and Ehn shouldn't be viewed as your ordinary center project now that he's associated with Detroit's top minor-league affiliate. The Wings snagged him with a fourth-round (106th overall) pick in 2014, and he has five years of experience overseas. Ehn fashioned seven goals and 10 assists in 50 games with Frolunada this campaign.
