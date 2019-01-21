Ehn, a rookie, has started a whopping 63.4 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone.

Ehn's heavy defensive role severely limits his fantasy prospects, as does the fact that he's only averaging 9:34 of ice time. Still, the Czech skater earned the right to open the season with the Red Wings, and he's gaining valuable experience on the penalty kill for a proud franchise that wants to be taken seriously despite its poor record of 18-25-7.