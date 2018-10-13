Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Looking good early on
Ehn has one assist and a plus-2 rating through his first four NHL contests.
Ehn jumped directly from the Swedish Hockey League to the NHL, leaving Red Wings fans curious about the specific traits that makes this kid so special. After all, the young center only had seven goals and 10 assists over 50 games for Frolunda HC in 2017-18. It's early, but Ehn is getting the job done as a fourth-liner seeing critical penalty-killing minutes. While he's not flashy, the Wings only need for him to limit mistakes at this juncture -- so far, so good on that front.
