Ehn will begin the season with the Red Wings, the team's official site reports.

This is quite the surprise considering the other rookies that were vying for an Opening Night roster spot, most notably Filip Zadina, the sixth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. A season ago, Ehn played for Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 17 points in 50 games. Likely to assume a bottom-six role with Detroit in 2018-19, the 22-year-old isn't worthy of fantasy consideration just yet.