Ehn recorded his first career NHL goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime road loss to the Maple Leafs.

Detroit scored three unanswered goals in an all-rookie barrage, with Ehn going top shelf after he mowed down defenseman Travis Dermott in the neutral zone. The Red Wings appreciate Ehn's penalty-killing acumen, but it's understandable that very few people are keying in on the Swede in fantasy leagues since he's averaging less than 10 minutes of ice time per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories