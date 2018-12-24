Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Muscles way to first NHL goal
Ehn recorded his first career NHL goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime road loss to the Maple Leafs.
Detroit scored three unanswered goals in an all-rookie barrage, with Ehn going top shelf after he mowed down defenseman Travis Dermott in the neutral zone. The Red Wings appreciate Ehn's penalty-killing acumen, but it's understandable that very few people are keying in on the Swede in fantasy leagues since he's averaging less than 10 minutes of ice time per contest.
