Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Not getting it done
Ehn is one of six Red Wings still searching for his first point of the 2019-20 campaign.
Between the arrival of Valtteri Filppula and a relatively quick start from Jacob De La Rose, Ehn is seeing the press box more than usual. He's a strong penalty killer, but he won't be on fantasy rosters as a spare forward playing for a team that ranks dead last in scoring at 2.20 goals per game.
More News
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Back in tow•
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Expected to retain NHL job•
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Sent to AHL•
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Collects shorthanded game-winner•
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Back on NHL roster•
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Already back to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.