Ehn is one of six Red Wings still searching for his first point of the 2019-20 campaign.

Between the arrival of Valtteri Filppula and a relatively quick start from Jacob De La Rose, Ehn is seeing the press box more than usual. He's a strong penalty killer, but he won't be on fantasy rosters as a spare forward playing for a team that ranks dead last in scoring at 2.20 goals per game.