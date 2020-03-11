Ehn scored a goal on his only shot of the game in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Carolina.

Ehn re-directed a Madison Bowey feed with 4:34 left in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. It was Ehn's first tally since Dec. 10. A role player whose value lies in his penalty-killing abilities, Ehn has just two goals and two assists in 54 games and is minus-22.