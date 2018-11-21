Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Promoted to top level
Ehn was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Ehn's a solid penalty-killing type, but there's no guarantee that he'll be in Wednesday's lineup, let alone picking up enough ice time over the course of his NHL stay to warrant attention in most fantasy leagues. He did crack the Opening Night roster, though, so it's clear the Red Wings know they can rely on him in a pinch.
