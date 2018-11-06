Ehn was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

With Frans Nielsen (concussion) and Thomas Vanek (lower body) out of commission for Tuesday's home game against the Canucks, the Red Wings have gone back to the well with Ehn, who cracked the Opening Night roster and played in the first nine games of the regular season. Ehn will continue to be used in a penalty-killing role, but he's a work in progress in the offensive zone, hence the fact that he only has one point (an assist) on the season.