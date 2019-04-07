Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Sent to AHL
Ehn was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Ehn had just nine points in 60 games with Detroit this season and will head to the minors to get some extra work in. The 23-year-old forward will be back with the big club during next year's training camp.
