Ehn was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Ehn was called up ahead of Tuesday's game against the Canucks, but he ended up with just 6:53 of ice time in the 3-2 shootout home win. The Wings don't play again until Friday, whereas the AHL's Griffins go to work Thursday, and the supposed goal is for Ehn to get as much playing time as possible at either level to expedite his development as a penalty-killing specialist.