Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Set to rejoin AHL's Griffins
Ehn will be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Friday, according to Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill.
Ehn was bumped down to the minors to pave the way for depth goalie Harri Sateri. The Wings can always pull Ehn back to the parent club once Jimmy Howard overcomes his illness and the team sends Sateri back to the AHL's Griffins.
